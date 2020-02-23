Home

THOMAS CECIL BROWN


1937 - 2020
THOMAS CECIL BROWN Obituary
Thomas Brown, 82, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Tommy was born on July 23, 1937 in El Centro, CA and grew up with his parents, Cecil and Burnis Brown in Holtville, CA. He served in the Marine Corps from 1957-1959 and for a period of time was stationed in Okinawa. He lived and worked in the produce industry in the Imperial Valley his entire life. He requested no services upon his passing. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Van Bebber Brown. He is survived by his 2 children and 5 step-children.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020
