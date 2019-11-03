|
|
Thomas "Buddy" Landrum, 77, of Westmorland, CA passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Thomas was born on January 17, 1942 in Fredrick, OK. He attended school at Ruth Reed, Barbara Worth and BUHS. Buddy joined the Navy in 1960, Buddy served on the USS Benner 807 a destroyer. He also served on the USS Oriskany CVA 34 an aircraft carrier. He also served in the Naval reserve and finished 20 years of service in the Army National Guard in Susanville, CA. Buddy was a police officer in Coachella, Ca and Susanville, CA. Worked for DOD at Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, CA. He finished his work career at the El Centro sector Border Patrol, retiring in 1999. Buddy was very active in his community. He was an active member in his church for many years, was a life time member of the Imperial VFW, part of the Westmoland city council for 8 years and part of the FOP. He was also involved in the Westmorland Lions Club and the KWVA. He was preceded by Parents, Tunnel "Tunk" Landrum and Agnes Landrum; sisters, Sue Howerton, Shirley Landrum and Elizabeth Schaffer. He is survived by his wife, Madell Barfell Landrum; 4 children: Nancy Hatcher, Stephanie (Robert) Zamora, Gerald Landrum, Mary (Andrew) Kibbe; 10 grand children: Andrew Espino, Christopher, Matthew, Hannah and Jessica Zamora, Melanie Landrum, Cana, Addisyn and Makenzie Kibbe and Aidan Karr; 2 great-grand daughters: Bailey and Zoey Zamora. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Devin Anderson officiating at the Church of Nazarene at 120 E St. in Brawley, CA. Burial will take place in Fernley, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The in memorial of Thomas Landrum.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 3, 2019