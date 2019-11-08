Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Burrus Park
1750 N. Palm Park Ave
Casa Grande, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for TODD CHANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TODD CHANDLER


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TODD CHANDLER Obituary
Todd passed away October 6, 2019 surrounded by family in his home. He was born May 21, 1964 in Omaha, NE and was raised in Brawley. He is survived by mother, Janice Chandler; son, Robert Chandler; brothers, Noble Joe Chandler and Terry Olmstead; sisters, Denise Chandler, Anita Jo Olmstead Smith, Joy Olmstead, Jami Olmstead Campisi and Susan Sketch; many nephews, nieces, cousins aunts, uncles and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Burrus Park, 1750 N. Palm Park Ave in Casa Grande AZ. 85122.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TODD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -