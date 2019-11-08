|
|
Todd passed away October 6, 2019 surrounded by family in his home. He was born May 21, 1964 in Omaha, NE and was raised in Brawley. He is survived by mother, Janice Chandler; son, Robert Chandler; brothers, Noble Joe Chandler and Terry Olmstead; sisters, Denise Chandler, Anita Jo Olmstead Smith, Joy Olmstead, Jami Olmstead Campisi and Susan Sketch; many nephews, nieces, cousins aunts, uncles and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Burrus Park, 1750 N. Palm Park Ave in Casa Grande AZ. 85122.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 8, 2019