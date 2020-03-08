|
|
Tomasa Corona, 96, of Brawley passed away on February 24, 2020. Tomasa Corona grew up in the municipal of Silao, Guanajuato. In her youth she was a catechist. She was recognized as a Celadora of the Santuario de Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco. Having grown up next to the Cerro del Cubilete, she often enjoyed climbing up to the Sanctuary of Christo Rey. She migrated to Brawley, CA in 1963 where she worked and participated in the human rights activist movement of Cesar Chavez proudly recalling her arrest during a protest. She was known in Brawley as Dona Tomasita, travelling with her walking stick across town for any errands that needed to be done and stopping to pray for everyone she came in contact with, especially those who were less fortunate. As weary people passed her home, she would invite them for a meal and drinks to alleviate their dehydration. Her will to attend mass and other church events was relentless as she walked to church until the age of 93. She is survived by her son, Julian Fonseca of Brawley; grandchildren, Cristina Fonseca, Alma Fonseca of Aurora, IL, Robert Fonseca of Brawley; great-grandchildren, Julian, Christian, Jesus, Daniel, Johnathon, Andrew, Fabian and Isabella, Orianna of Brawley; She cherished her family in Brawley, Mexicali, BC and Topeka, KS. Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 620 S. Cesar Chavez St. Brawley, CA 92227. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery, 4700 Hovley Rd., Brawley, CA 92227.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2020