Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
TOMMY RODRIGUEZ


1980 - 2019
TOMMY RODRIGUEZ Obituary
Tommy Rodriguez, 39, of Brawley passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1980 in Brawley. Tommy was known for loving music, cars, jewelry, and food. Tommy's happiest times were being with family and friends while living life to the fullest. He loved telling jokes to make everyone laugh. Our beloved Tommy will be greatly missed, but will forever remain in our hearts. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Singh Rodriguez; mother, Brenda Soto-Rodriguez; brother, Timmy Rodriguez; grandmother, Rose Soto and grandfather, Albert Soto. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Rodriguez; daughters, Odyssey, Alexcia and Karessa; sons, Timmy and Eli; 1 granddaugther and sister, Alexis Cortez-Martinez. Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 12, 2020
