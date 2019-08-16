|
|
Tony Castleberry was taken peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by Loved ones. Tony was born May 1, 1970 to Daniel and Retha Castleberry. He attended all local schools in Imperial and graduated in 1989. After high school he worked for Duggins Construction, TWG General Contractor and 14 years at IID. He married the Love of His Life, MonaLisa Vasquez. In their 23 years of marriage they had two beautiful children Nathaniel and Samantha, whom he leaves behind to watch from above where he is now at peace and no longer suffering. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy (Danny) Severe, Brenda (Jason) Shafer and Linda (Roy) Falcon; in-laws, Ralph and Norma Vasquez, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves many special friends that he considered more family than friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Allen Castleberry; his parents, Dan and Retha and brother, Danny Castleberry. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Faith Assembly of God with a luncheon to follow at the Plaza De Cultura (IVExpo) both located in Imperial.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 16, 2019