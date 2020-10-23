Tony Torres, 48, Brawley passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1972 in El Centro, CA and later married Sylvia Marie Gonzales-Torres on September 24, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. Tony is survived by his wife, Sylvia Marie Gonzales-Torres of Brawley, CA; son, Ryan Anthony Torres of Brawley, CA; daughter, Raeyna Marie Torres of Brawley, CA; father, Antonio Urritia Torres of Brawley, CA; mother, Delia Herrera Torres of Brawley, CA; brothers, Harvey H. Torres of Imperial, CA; Leonard H. and Christopher H. Torres of Brawley, CA. Private services were held.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2020.