Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church El Centro , CA Rosary 7:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church El Centro , CA Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church El Centro , CA Burial Following Services Evergreen Cemetery El Centro , CA TONY JOE "T.J." ESCALERA

1948 - 2019

Tony Joe "T.J." Escalera, 70, of El Centro, CA passed away peacefully at his home in El Centro surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren after a short illness. TJ was born to parents Fred and Antonia Escalera in Calexico, Ca July 27, 1948. He was raised in El Centro attending El Centro Elementary schools and graduated from Central Union High School in 1966 and was a proud member of the Spartan Band where he played the snare drum and was also a member of the baseball team. He received an AA from IVC and went on to Eastern Oregon University on a baseball scholarship. He met the love of his life, Debbie Escalera and they married March 24, 1973. He was an employee at IVC in the 70's working in the printing and graphic design department where he was also an instructor teaching printing classes. In 1978 he was hired by Richard Alford at Alford Distributing. He was a sales driver and eventually climbed the ladder to a Sales and Marketing Manager. He took pride in his job, especially the Calexico route which, was the heart and soul of the company's success. He received many awards throughout his tenure such as, employee of the month/year and his most current was an award from The National Beer and Wholesale Association Spotlight in 2015. He retired in 2016 from Alford's with 38 years of service. If you asked him recently what he did for a living, he would tell you he was a Profession Little League Coach where he was known as "Coach Papa". He started coaching his son AJ in the early 90's at Sunbeam. He continued coaching in 2004 and for the next 15 years, he coached his three grandchildren on every Sunbeam team they played for. He currently served their board as the Vice-President. He was very involved with events in the community and organizations around the Imperial Valley such as, member of the local Muscular Dystrophy Association, St Mary's Parish, Calexico and El Centro Chamber of Commerce, El Centro Babe Ruth, Desert Golf Association and IVBN. Some of his proud accomplishments are Los Vigilantes' 50th Ramrod in 1995-1996 and Hispanic of the Year for the 20/30 club. He was involved with baseball and softball throughout the community. Playing in adult men leagues and co-ed softball leagues along with coaching many youths in the valley. He was also an avid golfer. If you needed to find TJ you could find him on the ball field coaching and/or watching his grandchildren or on the golf course. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Antonia Escalera, Mama Lupe Escalera'; brother Darrell Escalera; father and mother-in-law, Meril and Arlene Richmond. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debbie Escalera; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Ruben Niebla; son Anthony (AJ) Escalera; grandchilden who were his pride and joy, Anthony Jacob Escalera, Jaelyn and Johrden Niebla and Ashley Ruiz. Siblings Larry Escalera, Brunie (Ralph) Gomez, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro, CA. Mass will beheld on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Decan Domingo Enriquez at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries