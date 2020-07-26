

On Friday, June 26, 2020, we lost a great man. He was a husband, father, grandfather and a mentor. Tony M. Baca, 55, of Imperial, CA passed away after a sudden illness (not COVID-19 related). He was born on July 18, 1964 in King City, CA. Tony will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, cherished son, trusted brother, great father in law, and a good friend to many. Tony grew up in Calexico, CA and attended Calexico High School, Class of 1983, where he met his high school sweetheart Lizzet, with whom he spent many wonderful years of marriage. He was a loving father to his daughter Alex and sons Chris and LT. He was also an awesome papa to his grandson Bryce. Tony was a family man who thoroughly enjoyed spending time on home improvements. He was great about making sure the family vehicles were always clean and safe for his family to drive. He always thought of others first before himself. He was a jack of all trades and truly enjoyed teaching and sharing his knowledge with others. He took pride in everything he did, whether it was a small project at home or an important project at work. He was very passionate about his work at both Clauss Construction and Western Mesquite Mine. Tony enjoyed Memorial Weekend trips to San Felipe and going out to the desert and spending quality time with the family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, his three children, grandson mother, siblings, extended family and many good friends. He will be remembered as a noble, loving and funny man. His favorite sayings were "The thing is" and "UFF," if you knew him, you know. Tony was employed at Mesquite Mine from 1988 to 2002. He then worked at Clauss Construction for ten years. Tony was elated to return to Western Mesquite Mine in 2012, where he was a leader and a mentor to all the men and women with whom he worked. Tony was preceded in death by his nephew, Nathan Baca (20); Mama, Trini Rodriquez (100); cousins, Jesus (Chops) Sanchez (36) and Ruffo Montano (27). Tony is survived by his wife, Lizzet; his three children: son, Chris (Lexi); daughter, Alex (Jason) and son, LT; grandson, Bryce; his parents, Frank P. Baca and Maria Baca. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Max; mother-in-law, Elda, his siblings, Frank M. Baca, James Baca, Cindy Baca and Evelyn Baca. He also leaves behind many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and his family at Western Mesquite Mine. Memorial Service Wednesday, July, 29th from 6 to 9 p.m. Frye Chapel, 799 Hwy 86, Brawley, CA. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing will be required.



