TONY R. SOTO
1934 - 2020
Tony R. Soto entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Tony is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Soto; daughters, Mary Esther Soto Huerta, PhD and Anita Soto, MA; Tony is also survived by his eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Tony C. Soto and Edward Soto. Tony was known for his intellect, love for his family, strong work ethic, generosity, and kindness. Born in Clovis, California, Tony was a life-long resident of the Imperial Valley and he proudly completed his work career with Granite Construction Company. Viewing will be held at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley on September 1, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private interment service will be held at Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made to USCD Health Sciences Research, The Future Innovation Fund No. 2835, 9500 Gilman Drive #0940, La Jolla, CA 92093 (or giveto.ucsd.edu).

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
