Trinidad Dominguez, 88, of Brawley passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1931 in Shafter, CA and later married Carlos Dominguez on May 5, 1949 in Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Dominguez; son, Carlos V. Dominguez; parents, Rafael and Natividad Verdugo; brother, Sacramento Verdugo and sister, Maria Trinidad Hernandez. Trinidad is survived by her sons, Ralph (Olga) Dominguez of Brawley and Julio (Carmen) Dominguez of Brawley; daughters, Maria (Frank) Aguilera of Brawley, Josefina Dominguez of Brawley and Celia (Jorge) Ramirez of Hollister, CA; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; multiple siblings, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will follow at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019