Trinidad Dominguez, 88, of Brawley passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1931 in Shafter, CA and later married Carlos Dominguez on May 5, 1949 in Mexico. Trinidad is survived by her sons, Ralph Dominguez and Julio Dominguez; daughters, Maria Aguilera, Josefina Dominguez and Celia Ramirez; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will follow at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 6, 2019