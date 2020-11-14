

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Maria Trinidad Escalante Barron de Carrillo went to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Trinidad was born in the historic city of Huejuquilla el alto, Jalisco, Mexico on May 21, 1932 to Trinidad Escalante and Francisca Barron. On October 1, 1951 Trinidad married her husband Jesus Ortiz Carrillo, both natives of Huejuquilla. Her son, Cuauhtemoc, and husband, Jesus precede Maria Trinidad in death. She is survived by her children, Obdulia Sanchez (Juan), Evelia Chengcuenca (Theodore), Pedro Carrillo, (Arlette), Gregoria Bonano, Romualdo Carrillo (Angela), Frances Pyburn (Brent), Jesse Carrillo and Elizabeth Flores (Jesse); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Trinidad enjoyed spending time shopping at Dillards, Macys, and Ross. Her preferred restaurants were Fortunate House (any good Chinese buffet), Jaliscos, and Sizzlers. Trinidad cooked traditional Mexican food in particular Jalisco style meals. A source of joy was feeding the ducks at Bucklin Park. A devoted Catholic, Trinidad prayed her rosary daily, cherished, and derived strength in her Catholic Christian faith. Our loss has created a tremendous void in our hearts, but her loved ones are sustained by the memories of our mothers loving advice and the memories we shall cherish in our hearts la verdad no peca solamente incomoda. Trinidads pilgrimage in this earth has been a transition to an everlasting one with our Heavenly Father and her deceased loved ones. Our family gives our Heavenly Father thanks and praise for blessing us with an amazing woman who guided us dutifully and faithfully all our lives. Viewing and the recitation of the rosary will be at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA, on Friday, November 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21st at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA. May perpetual light shine on Trinidad.



