FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
TRINIDAD GARCIA PALMA


1922 - 2019
TRINIDAD GARCIA PALMA Obituary
Trinidad Garcia, Palma, 97, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Trinidad was born on July 17, 1922 in Brawley, CA. She married Salvador Diaz Palma. She is survived by her children, Ruth Cota-Olson, Salvador Palma, Robert Palma, Mary Garcia, Freddie Palma and Andrew Palma; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 11, 2019
