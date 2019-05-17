|
Trinidad Zazueta, 66, of Calexico passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1952 in Mexico and later married Jose Pedro Zazueta. Trinidad is survived by her daughters, Ana Zazueta, Laura Martin, Maria Mendivil, Irma Zazueta and Guadalupe Zazueta; sons, Jose Pedro Zazueta Jr. and Alberto Zazueta; and 14 grandchildren. Mass will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Ceremony services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 17, 2019