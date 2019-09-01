|
Trinity Martinez, 19, began her journey on August 2, 2000 right along her twin sister in Des Moines, Iowa. Trinity Alejandra Martinez Perez and Aimar Alejandra Martinez Perez shared life as one since birth until Trinity unfortunately stopped counting her years. Trinity was raised by her mother Maria Moreno and her loving grandparents Joe and Elizelda Agundez. She lived a fun and entertaining life along with her sisters, Aimar, Dayanarat and Jennifer in the Imperial Valley. As a child, Trinity went from a shy caterpillar roaming around the world learning new things each and everyday to growing into a beautiful mature butterfly that gave her, her own personality, setting her apart from her twin sister, Aimar. The once shy Trinity grew to be an ecstatic and outgoing individual who loved making her friends smile and being there for them at all times. She had a small group of best friends who enjoyed the movies, the mall or simply hanging out at each others homes and being part of each others families as if being brothers and sisters. Trinity loved animals she raised a tabby cat (Hercules), bearded dragon (Mafioso), german shepherd (Daisy), and three ducks (Lucas, Negrito and Pato-Quack). They are all and will always remain with the family. She grew to love her family more than ever as it expanded adding 3 nieces and 3 nephews. As well as brothers-in-law who all loved her as their own sister. Trinity was the center of a million smiles when all came to visit. With her humble soul, she left many great memories, contagious laughs and pets behind to those who loved her dearly. Trinity A. Martinez Perez will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit. She was called home August 15, 2019 and will now Rest In Peace with her mother Maria in heaven. Trinity is survived by her father, Alex Martinez; sisters, Aimar Martinez, Dayanarat Moreno and Jennifer Flores; grandparents, Joe and Elizelda Agundez. Memorial services for Trinity will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September. 3, 2019 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. In Loving Memory of Trinity Martinez.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019