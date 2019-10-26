Home

URBANA C. VASQUEZ


1924 - 2019
URBANA C. VASQUEZ Obituary
Urbana Vasquez, 95, of Holtville passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1924 in Casa Grande, AZ and later married Manuel Vasquez on May 10, 1943. Urbana is survived by her sons, Ramiro, Manuel and Ralph Vasquez; daughters, Julia Vasquez, Rufina Valencia and Angie Silva; 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Juan, Santiago, Julio, Arturo and Basilio Castro; sisters, Angie de la Rosa and Rosario Gurule. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m., with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Josephs Church 560 Maple St. in Holtville, CA. Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Josephs Church 560 Maple St. in Holtville, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Jose Alfredo Moreno. Burial will immediately follow at Terrace Park Cemetery following the mass.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 26, 2019
