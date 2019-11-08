|
Louise Hodgkin, 85 of Imperial entered heaven on October 22, 2019. Louise was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 10, 1934 to Clyde and Vera Hames. She attended Oklahoma City Schools. She grew up just outside Will Rogers Army base during WWII. On April 28, 1953 she married ADJ3 Thad Hodgkin USN who was stationed in Norman, OK at the time. After being discharged in 1956 they moved to Imperial where Thad continued his job with the IID. Louise was a homemaker. She was involved in Cub Scouts, 4-H, Little League and was a homeroom mother for many Ben Hulse classes. She loved to sew, and was a skilled seamstress, making everything from wedding dresses to upholstery. The family loved to camp, fish and was involved in racing of one kind or another for many years. Louise was the official videographer for the family race team of H & H racing. She was a loving Christian wife, mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She strongly believed in fairness, was a great listener and problem solver. She put her family first in everything she did. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Thad, of 48 years. Her grandson, Brandon Hodgkin, and her in laws Dr. Philip and Faith Hodgkin previously of El Centro. She is survived by her brother, John Hames Sr.; two Nephews John Jr. and Jeff Hames of OK; her children, Glenda (Dan) McLaughlin Sr. of ID, Mike (Debbie) Hodgkin of AZ, Tim (Robin) Hodgkin of El Centro, Lisa (Ed) Brown of AZ and Keith (Melissa) Hodgkin of Imperial; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Pearsall, Dan McLaughlin Jr., Michael Hodgkin, Hillary and Harrison Hodgkin, Jennifer (Chris) Holdridge, Brittany Brown, Brady and Mason Hodgkin; 7 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 8, 2019