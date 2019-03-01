Home

Westminster Memorial Park
14801 Beach Blvd
Westminster, CA 92683
(714) 893-2421
VERNA JOHNSON
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Westminster Memorial Park
14801 Beach Blvd
Westminster, CA 92683
VERNA JEAN SUNGHERA JOHNSON


Verna Johnson, 78, of Huntington Beach passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1940 in Colorado. Verna lived in El Centro for 41 years. She was the secretary at the Imperial County Farm Bureau, retired in 2001. She also served as a council member for Job's Daughters bethel 118. She is survived by her husband, Ernest W. Johnson; daughters, Ahna Sunghera and Denna Tietz; grandchildren, Shawna and Kenneth Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Giannah and Ezrah Brown all former residents of El Centro now residing in Huntington Beach, CA. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Westminster Memorial Park and Mortuary and will be officiated by Gilbert Sunghera S.J. and Jim Hyepock.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2019
