

Mom was born in Austin, Texas to L.C. and Lucile Heath. She and her younger brothers, Robert and Carroll, were raised in Tahoka and Brownfield where her father was the district attorney. She met her husband, Kelton, in Bible study her senior year at Texas Tech, where she was pursuing her degree in journalism. They married a year later. During WW2, she returned to Brownfield and taught school while Kelton served in the South Pacific. After the war they began their family with sons Robert and Jimmy. They moved to Richmond, California in 1950 where Kelton attended seminary and where they had me, Barbara. She hosted Bible studies, Sunday school, and taught English to Japanese women in the neighborhood. They soon moved to Sacramento and became Southern Baptist Home Missionaries to the post-war Japanese in the region. They were transferred in 1959 to establish a mission church on the reservation of the Hupa Tribe in Hoopa, Ca. In 1965 they left the mission and moved to Holtville. She was a life-long teacher. This was both her vocation and her passion. She taught elementary school in multiple districts, including Finley Elementary and Pine School. She also taught Sunday school, Bible study, Vacation Bible School, Christian summer camp, reading and writing at the Turning Point Men's Home, and English and local history to young Asian women through Literacy Volunteers of Imperial Valley. Teaching was one of her greatest joys and she thrived on sharing information with others. Even later in her life, she never stopped looking for opportunities to educate others. She deeply hoped to be remembered as a teacher. Those who knew her will remember this, along with her smile, encouragement, and eagerness to share Jesus with any and all that she met. Louise is survived by sons, Robert "Kelton" Bonham, Jimmy "Ole" Bonham; daughter Barbara Nilson and Henry Nilson, to whom she always referred as her "very special son-in-law." She leaves grandchildren: Jasmin Bonham, Sara Brown (Lance), Paul Nilson, Rachel Garewal (Justin), Kai Lieb, Kiva Ross-Bonham and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Louise Brown, Clark Garewal, Otto Nilson, and Dean Garewal. Services will be outdoors at Trinity Baptist Church, 722 E 6th St, Holtville on what would have been Louise's 99th birthday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice distancing from other groups. Please consider donations to Trinity Baptist Church for mission programs to celebrate her memory. The family wishes to thank her housekeepers who also loved and cared for her, Esther Ramirez and Yvette Ruiz, and the many friends that helped prepare meals and drive her wherever she needed to go. We also wish to thank the many doctors that showed special attention that extended her quality of life.





