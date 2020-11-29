1/2
VESTA LOUISE BONHAM
1921 - 2020
Mom was born in Austin, Texas to L.C. and Lucile Heath. She and her younger brothers, Robert and Carroll, were raised in Tahoka and Brownfield where her father was the district attorney. She met her husband, Kelton, in Bible study her senior year at Texas Tech, where she was pursuing her degree in journalism. They married a year later. During WW2, she returned to Brownfield and taught school while Kelton served in the South Pacific. After the war they began their family with sons Robert and Jimmy. They moved to Richmond, California in 1950 where Kelton attended seminary and where they had me, Barbara. She hosted Bible studies, Sunday school, and taught English to Japanese women in the neighborhood. They soon moved to Sacramento and became Southern Baptist Home Missionaries to the post-war Japanese in the region. They were transferred in 1959 to establish a mission church on the reservation of the Hupa Tribe in Hoopa, Ca. In 1965 they left the mission and moved to Holtville. She was a life-long teacher. This was both her vocation and her passion. She taught elementary school in multiple districts, including Finley Elementary and Pine School. She also taught Sunday school, Bible study, Vacation Bible School, Christian summer camp, reading and writing at the Turning Point Men's Home, and English and local history to young Asian women through Literacy Volunteers of Imperial Valley. Teaching was one of her greatest joys and she thrived on sharing information with others. Even later in her life, she never stopped looking for opportunities to educate others. She deeply hoped to be remembered as a teacher. Those who knew her will remember this, along with her smile, encouragement, and eagerness to share Jesus with any and all that she met. Louise is survived by sons, Robert "Kelton" Bonham, Jimmy "Ole" Bonham; daughter Barbara Nilson and Henry Nilson, to whom she always referred as her "very special son-in-law." She leaves grandchildren: Jasmin Bonham, Sara Brown (Lance), Paul Nilson, Rachel Garewal (Justin), Kai Lieb, Kiva Ross-Bonham and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Louise Brown, Clark Garewal, Otto Nilson, and Dean Garewal. Services will be outdoors at Trinity Baptist Church, 722 E 6th St, Holtville on what would have been Louise's 99th birthday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice distancing from other groups. Please consider donations to Trinity Baptist Church for mission programs to celebrate her memory. The family wishes to thank her housekeepers who also loved and cared for her, Esther Ramirez and Yvette Ruiz, and the many friends that helped prepare meals and drive her wherever she needed to go. We also wish to thank the many doctors that showed special attention that extended her quality of life.


Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant!” Rev. Gene Hill, Boise, Idaho
Rev. Gene Hill
Friend
November 21, 2020
Mrs. Bonham was my Sunday School and missions teacher for much of my childhood and youth. I will forever remember her for her love for Jesus and the bright light that shone out of her. She was generous, kind and filled with joy and love. She was a faithful example of rejoicing in all circumstances and she left a lasting mark on my soul. Her love for the Lord and faithful teaching bolstered and impacted my faith profoundly. I look forward to rejoicing alongside her in heaven one day, in our new bodies praising Jesus forever. I praise God for Mrs. Bonham‘s life, she was such a gift.
Ashley Chassard
Student
November 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Maria Lew
Friend
November 21, 2020
She went being a teacher, everyone has that special Teacher, Mrs Bonham was my special teacher. She never forgot me. When my mother passed away, I heard Mrs Bonham calling my name, gave me a hug, met my husband, she told him about me as a child. She was the kindest woman I have ever met, Mrs. Bonham not only helped me with my lisp she taught me about Jesus. My deepest sypathy, for your loss. She is whete all Angels, in heaven. Mrs Bonham RIP you will be missed. Thank you for blessing me of knowing you. Patty
Patty Horn
Student
November 21, 2020
She had the most beautiful heart.
KEVIN C WARD
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Mrs. Bonham was the nicest person I have ever met. I will miss seeing you at church when I visit. She was my first teacher in kindergarten and was always my favorite.
Michael Ellis
Friend
November 20, 2020
mrs. bonham was a good person who was a great friend. she taught me alot about jesus. she was caring and kind. she was one that i would water her grass for. she is getting her reward in heaven and it will be great. i will miss her much she was a sister in christ, and a person i will never forget.
Thomas James Rose
Friend
