Vicente G. Palacio, 84, of Brawley, CA, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Vicente was born on October 26, 1936 to Vicente and Ignacia Palacio of Brawley, CA. He attended local schools and graduating from Imperial Valley College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He then joined the United States Army and married the love of his life, Sarah Chacon Palacio. Vicente was a proud Veteran and a member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter 75, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Korean War Veterans. After receiving an honorable discharge for his military service, he worked for the Imperial County Sheriffs Department and becoming a founding member of the Narcotics Task Force. After his retirement from law enforcement, he went on to work for the Imperial County Treasurers Department and State of California as an investigator for the Medi-Cal Fraud Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sarah C. Palacio; sisters, Socorro Hudson and Beatrice Aguirre. He is survived by his children, Robert Palacio, Richard Palacio, both of Brawley, CA, Tina Armstrong, Leonard Barra, both of Imperial, CA, Sandra Forte, Ruben Palacio, both of Los Banos, CA and Evelyn Palma of Santa Ana, CA; grandchildren, Vanessa Palacio of Brawley, CA, Shaun Palacio of Brawly, CA, Kathleen Palacio of Brawley, CA, Marcus Palacio of Brawley, CA, David Palacio of Brawley, CA, Priscilla Palma of Santa Ana, CA, Freddie Palma Jr. of Santa Ana, CA, Stephen Armstrong of Santa Ana, CA, Celeste Barra of Imperial, CA, Tina Mathis of Menifee, CA, Daniel and Marc Forte of Los Banos, CA; great-grandchildren, Elijah Matthew Palacio, Layla Palma, Sarah Jane Palacio, Mason Lyons, Jude and Roman Forte. Due to current circumstances, services for Mr. Palacio will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2020