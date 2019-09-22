|
Victor passed away at age 73, in Los Angeles, CA of a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Alfonso and Annie Wilson; niece, Laura Lynn Wilson; nephew, Dr. Michael Bryan Wilson and four great-nieces and a great nephew. He never married. Following graduation from Calexico High School in 1964, he then attended Imperial Valley College and graduated with an Associate in Arts in Business Administration. Then he moved to San Diego where he attended San Diego State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served from 1969 - 1973, primarily as an Inventory Management Specialist, at Kirkland Air Force Base, in New Mexico. Then as a member of the 58th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, he was given a "Secret" Security Clearance and was deployed to Argentina. As liaison and interpreter, he was Mission Support Kit Manager, responsible for many functions in support of flights for the Atomic Energy Commission through Mendoza, Argentina. After his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, he returned to live in Los Angeles. Victor then joined Hughes Aircraft Co. in El Segundo, as part of the Support Systems Division. Then as part of the Engineering Group he became a buyer, then project control and materials administrator, and finally Project Control Administrator, which developed an anti-tank weapons and test kit system. After retirement from Hughes Aircraft, he resided in Palos Verdes Estates, for many years. There will be a service at Hems Mortuary Chapel in Calexico, CA at 10 a.m on Monday, September 30, 2019. His final resting place will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico. Followed by a Military Internment and Honor Guard.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 22, 2019