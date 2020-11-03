Virginia Grimaldo, 86, of Brawley passed away on August 19, 2020. Virginia was born in Brawley and attended Brawley schools. She graduated BUHS class of 1954. She worked at Hidalgo Elementary school for a few years and moved to Salinas in early 1970s. She resided in Salinas for almost 30 years working as a social worker at Natividad Hospital. She retired in 2003 when she returned to Brawley to help take care of her ailing mother who died at age 105. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Jose E. Grimaldo and Angelita Castro Grimaldo; brothers Jose, Nick, Joe, Arthur and Rudy and infant sister, Rosario. She is survived by her brother, John (Mary) Grimaldo; sisters, Aurora (Fred) Perez, Esther (Dennis) Budiao; sister-in-law, Antonia Grimaldo; numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their Tia Virginia. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store