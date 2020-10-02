

Virginia Louise Amidon, aka Mrs. A, was born on December 14, 1932, in rural southeast Calipatria. She went home to our Lord and Savior on August 7, 2020. Virginia was born during the depression and was appreciative of lifes little things. Growing up as the only girl in her family with 5 brothers, she felt she was the luckiest girl in the world! She graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1950. Virginia married the love of her life, Lee Amidon, on January 27, 1951. They lived a short time in Westmorland, and moved to Los Angeles County, raising seven of their children in Downey, California. They returned to Imperial Valley in December 1966 and settled in Calipatria, welcoming their youngest daughter in 1967. Virginia was a homemaker and worker as a teachers aide for about 24 years from Fremont Primary School in Calipatria. She was a beautiful person inside and out, with a little pinch of spunkquick witted and stood by her word. Her love for family was unconditional and she understood each ones special uniqueness. Virginia was a strong woman of Faith and was a life-long member of the Calipatria Community Church. She enjoyed the simple, modest life, putting her Lord first and foremost. She was devoted to attending church on Sundays and was very active with Womens Guild, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Church choir, and organizer/worker in Bessies Kitchen, participating in annual Turkey Dinners in the Fall and with the monthly potlucks after Sunday church services. She loved her little town of Calipat and was active in her community. Her love of family and young people was reflected through her interests as co-leader with her husband as Calipatria 4H leaders, Calipatria Little League officers, and Calipatria Youth Club organizers. Virginia was a devoted and loyal Calipat Hornet, always following her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their sporting events and academic and extracurricular activities, as well as following those family members who lived out of town. There was nothing that made her happier than when her family would get together for holiday and birthday gathering at her house. Virginia was a wonderful cook, renowned for her delicious homemade pies, and seamstress who could whip up a Halloween costume in a snap! Virginia was a lovingly in charge of the dessert table for the Nate Mata Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser since it was established in April 1994, an organization dear to her heart. She was a avid member and past president to the American Legion Auxilary Post 135, always committed to our military veterans by making poppy wreaths and helping prepare high school girls become Girls State Representatives. Virginia was also an active PEO Chapter GV sister for 18 years and enjoyed her annual lunch dates with high school classmates and weekly breakfasts with her friends of the Can-Do Club. She will be remembered mostly for her love and devotion to the Lord and for her daily prayers for those in need, and for being a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother friend, but her #1 love and joy was being a grand, great grand, and great-great grandmother. Virginia was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but never forgotten. A Celebration of life service will be held for Virginia at a future date. There will be a private burial at Riverview Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Lee Amidon; her parents, Kelvin and Leota Koon; brothers, Kelvin Jr. and Richard Koon; grandchildren, Nathan Mata and Michelle Aguilar. Virginia is survived by her brothers, Bob (Eunice), Don, and Kenny Koon; 5 daughters, Jane (Louis) Mata, Leah (Richard) Aguilar, Peggy (Bruce) Johnson, Judi (Robert) Vista and Suzy (John) Fallavolita; 3 sons, Ron, Jim (Linda) and Bill (Patty) Amidon; 27 grandchildren, 47 great- grandchildren 6 1/2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, many friends and extended family members, as well as her felines, Raven and Chester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Virginias name to the Calipatria Community Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store