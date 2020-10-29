1/
VIRGINIA MAGANA
1933 - 2020
Virginia Magana, 87, of Rialto, CA passed on August 25, 2020 due to COVID 19 in Victorville, CA. She was born on April 28, 1933 in Brawley, CA and later married Cresencio Magana on July 15, 1950 in Yuma, AZ. Virginia worked at Dr. Foster Clinic in Brawley and at Brawley Memorial Hospital as a Nurse. Virginia is survived by her husband, Cresencio Magana; daughters, Stella, Virginia and Christine; sons, Cresencio Jr. , Raul , Jerry, Mark and Manuel. Family members live throughout Southern California, Arizona and New York areas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church Brawley (Field Mass) and will be officiated by Father Ed. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
OCT
30
Service
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church Brawley
OCT
30
Burial
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
