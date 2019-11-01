|
|
Virginia Sue Riley, Ginny to her friends and family, was born on December 10, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed away on October 16, 2019 in Rancho Bernardo, CA. When Ginny was young, she moved to Los Angeles with her parents Lola and Ellis Vencill, along with her older sister Shirley Ann. Ginny graduated from Los Angeles High School and then attended the University of California Santa Barbara where she reveled in college life, pledged Kappa Alpha Theta, and met her first husband William (Bill) Johnson. Ginny and Bill were married in 1953; moved to El Centro, built their home on Desert Garden Drive and welcomed three children into their lives; Michael, Mark and Molly. In a tragic accident in 1964, Bill was killed when his small plane crashed in the desert between Parker Arizona and the Imperial Valley. Ginny was always so thankful for the families and friends who greeted her with open arms when she first moved to the Valley and who remained dear friends throughout her life. In 1966, Ginny married Mark Riley, extending the family to include his only daughter Kathleen. Ginny and Mark lived happily in the Valley, raising their family while enjoying summers in South Mission Bay. In the early 80s after all the children were off to college, Mark and Ginny moved to Manhattan Beach where they lived and enjoyed the beach and grandchildren until 2012, when Ginny was diagnosed with Alzheimers Disease. Ginny and Mark spent the balance of their lives in Rancho Bernardo. Ginnys life was filled with the joy of family, travel and fashion, and she will always be remembered for her kindness and grace. Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill; husband, Mark; parents, Lola and Ellis; her sister, Shirley Ann, and niece, Deborah Hillier. Ginny is survived by her children, Michael (Audrey), Mark, Kathleen, and Molly (Daniel); her nine grandchildren, Crosby (Ana), Carley (Jarett), Bailey, Bevan (Allie), Demi Sue, Ross (Lindsey), Will, Ellie and Andi and her ten great- grandchildren, Hudson, Sawyer, Eden, Hazel, Pius, Francis, Clare, Riley, Ryder, Ronin and one more on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in the name of Virginia Riley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 1, 2019