|
|
Vita Monroy Castillo 84, from Calexico CA passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Vita was born on July 21, 1935 in Acaponeta, Nayarit Mexico. She moved to the U.S. in her late teens, married, and was left widowed. She raised her 6 children Sergio Castillo, Frances Castillo, Manuel Castillo, Soyla Castillo Torres, Mario Castillo, and Veronica Dela Torre Nunez. Vita worked in agriculture for 50 plus years and was known as a very caring, hard working, family oriented woman with such a tremendous heart. She did not only care for her family but her neighbors as well. She would make extra food to share and would take plates over to her neighbors weekly. Vita would always put others before herself made sure whoever she came in contact with was fed and clothed and never went without. She is survived by her 6 children, 14 grand children, 9 great-grandchildren, and her younger sister Maria Monroy Jimenez. Vita will always be remembered as the loving and hard working mother, grandmother, and friend. Vitas viewing will be held on November 27, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the Hems brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 20, 2019