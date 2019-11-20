Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VITA CASTILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VITA MONROY CASTILLO


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VITA MONROY CASTILLO Obituary

Vita Monroy Castillo 84, from Calexico CA passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Vita was born on July 21, 1935 in Acaponeta, Nayarit Mexico. She moved to the U.S. in her late teens, married, and was left widowed. She raised her 6 children Sergio Castillo, Frances Castillo, Manuel Castillo, Soyla Castillo Torres, Mario Castillo, and Veronica Dela Torre Nunez. Vita worked in agriculture for 50 plus years and was known as a very caring, hard working, family oriented woman with such a tremendous heart. She did not only care for her family but her neighbors as well. She would make extra food to share and would take plates over to her neighbors weekly. Vita would always put others before herself made sure whoever she came in contact with was fed and clothed and never went without. She is survived by her 6 children, 14 grand children, 9 great-grandchildren, and her younger sister Maria Monroy Jimenez. Vita will always be remembered as the loving and hard working mother, grandmother, and friend. Vitas viewing will be held on November 27, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the Hems brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -