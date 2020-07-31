

Vivian Paula Marquez of Holtville, California passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Paula was born in Holtville on May 17, 1941, to Vivian Helen Carpenter and Charles Lucky Luckenbill. Seven months after she was born, her father re-enlisted in the Navy to fight in World War II. Lucky spent the war fighting in the Pacific, including the battle of Midway. After the war, Paula's parents divorced, and Paula and her little brother Steven were adopted by her mother's new husband, Melvin Pop Lorensen. Paula was the oldest of seven siblings, Steve, Spike, Cathy, Jon, Dana and Ronnie Lorensen. During her teenage years, Paula was once invited by her Grandmother Madge Carpenter, to go with her to act as an interpreter at the police station in Mexicali, Mexico where her Uncle Marvin had run into some trouble. It was here that Paula would meet a friend of Marvins, her future husband, Edmundo Marquez. Her children would often tease them that they met in jail in Mexicali. Edmundo, who passed away February 13, 2015, and Paula were married for 58 years. Together they had three children: Ed (April), Greg (Becky), and Ingrid (Donny Flores), 11 grandchildren: Clay, Amber, Adam, Sarah, Jeremiah, Christina, Steven, Elizabeth, Megan, Emily, and Matthew, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. Paula worked as a bookkeeper, and professional portrait and wedding photographer for her own photography studio in El Centro. She also worked as a paralegal, where she helped several hundred people immigrate to the United States. Paula was very involved with the Imperial Valley Christian Center, and was known amongst family and friends as a Youtube aficionado. Paula will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, in a private ceremony with close family, due to COVID-19 restrictions. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of friends and family.



