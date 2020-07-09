1/1
WALLACE G. HEARD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WALLACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wallace Heard, 88, of El Centro passed away peacefully in Rancho Mirage at the home of his son, Morgan on June 13, 2020. His wife, Angie and son, Morgan were at his bedside. Wallace, or Wally as most commonly known, served in the Korean War from 1953 - 1955 before returning home to work in agriculture; a career he spent 40 years in. He eventually became owner and operator of Allied Growers Association at 370 E. Holton Road in El Centro for 26 years. During this time, Wally was awarded the Exporter of the Year award in 1996 by The World Trade Center in San Diego. Following his career in agriculture, Wally decided to turn to real estate. He held a real estate license and focused on real estate developing under Heard Properties in the Calexico area. In addition, Wally was an insurance agent who assisted in life estate planning. Wally was well known and well liked and will be missed by all. Wally is survived by his wife, Angie P. Heard; his three sons, Lance (Sylvia), Morgan, and Joshua (Lauren) Kearney; daughter, Xochitl Bowe; granddaughters, Jacklyn (Starbuck) Long, Tabitha Cairo, Alexis and Isabella Suarez and Sophia Singh; grandsons, Nicolas and Kody Cairo and Joseph Johnston; and 2 great-granddaughters. Services will be private. Prior to his passing, Wally shared this message to his friends and loved ones, "See you on the other side".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved