

Wallace Heard, 88, of El Centro passed away peacefully in Rancho Mirage at the home of his son, Morgan on June 13, 2020. His wife, Angie and son, Morgan were at his bedside. Wallace, or Wally as most commonly known, served in the Korean War from 1953 - 1955 before returning home to work in agriculture; a career he spent 40 years in. He eventually became owner and operator of Allied Growers Association at 370 E. Holton Road in El Centro for 26 years. During this time, Wally was awarded the Exporter of the Year award in 1996 by The World Trade Center in San Diego. Following his career in agriculture, Wally decided to turn to real estate. He held a real estate license and focused on real estate developing under Heard Properties in the Calexico area. In addition, Wally was an insurance agent who assisted in life estate planning. Wally was well known and well liked and will be missed by all. Wally is survived by his wife, Angie P. Heard; his three sons, Lance (Sylvia), Morgan, and Joshua (Lauren) Kearney; daughter, Xochitl Bowe; granddaughters, Jacklyn (Starbuck) Long, Tabitha Cairo, Alexis and Isabella Suarez and Sophia Singh; grandsons, Nicolas and Kody Cairo and Joseph Johnston; and 2 great-granddaughters. Services will be private. Prior to his passing, Wally shared this message to his friends and loved ones, "See you on the other side".



