|
|
Wanda Kuhn, 90, of El Centro, CA passed away on December 9, 2019. Wanda was born in Dover, AR, on November 23, 1929 to Elbert and Dorothy Hickey. She was the first born of eight children. Her parents left Arkansas in March of 1933, during the Depression, and headed to Imperial, CA, where a cousin lived. Her father worked various jobs until work started on the All-American Canal where he was paid $15 a week. The family lived in a covered wagon along the canal bank following the work as it progressed. They eventually settled in Brawley where, in 1944, they moved into their first house with running water. Wanda finished her schooling there graduating from Brawley High School. She met Walter Kuhn, and the two of them married on December 24, 1948 in Yuma, AZ. She soon became a busy homemaker raising six children, but she was never too busy to help others along the way. When the children were older, she worked at the El Centro Hospital as a PBX Operator. She also became a much-loved caregiver to her grandchildren. After the death of her husband she began working at the Imperial Library. She also moved to Missouri for a few years to help one of her granddaughters with her family. In her final years she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her community of friends and family. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Dorothy Hickey; husband, Walter Kuhn, Sr.; son, Fred; grandson, Matthew; brothers, Bill, Elbert "Pete", and Lloyd "Buddy". She is survived by her sons, Walter, Jr. (Nancy) and Bruce (Chanda); daughters, Jeanine Neighbors (Earl), Merry Haynes (Carl) and Trudy Preuss (Darrin); twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; her brothers, Edward, John, and James; and her sister, Dorothy Scott. A viewing will be held at Hem's Brothers Mortuary in El Centro from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 27th. Her memorial service will be at the Church of the Nazarene, 500 South 8th Street, El Centro, on Saturday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 27, 2019