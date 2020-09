Warren D. Martin, age 82, of Holtville, CA, born August 14, 1937 to Winnie and V C Martin in Kennett, MO, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA at DRMC, due to a Brain Hemorrhage from a fall. Warren attended Holtville Schools. He was a Truck Driver for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and daughter. He is survived by 3 brothers, 1 sister, granddaughter and 3 great-grand children. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA on September 10, 2020.



