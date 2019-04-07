|
|
Weldon Sparks Sr., 88, of El Centro entered eternal life March 5, 2019. Weldon graduated from Imperial Valley schools. He enlisted in the US Army serving in the Korean War. He was a wonderful father who took his kids hunting, fishing, to races, riding in dune buggies and motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking, play ing dominoes, family bbqs, watching sports and races. After retiring from Holly Sugar he traveled making many wonderful memories with his friends and family that we will all cherish. He is survived by his son, Weldon Sparks, Jr. (Sharon);daughter, Myrna Sparks Doshier (Ken);granddaughters, Alyson Coate (Jeff), Sydney Doshier, Tara Sparks and Tamara Carrillo (Luis); grandson, James Sparks;great-grandsons, Jack and Tommy, and siblings Johnnie Larson, Flor Martin, Linda Carson (Kip), Curtis Sparks; many nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at The Moose Lodge in Imperial. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 7, 2019