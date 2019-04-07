Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
The Moose Lodge
Imperial, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WELDON SPARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WELDON FRED "Sparky" SPARKS Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WELDON FRED "Sparky" SPARKS Sr. Obituary

Weldon Sparks Sr., 88, of El Centro entered eternal life March 5, 2019. Weldon graduated from Imperial Valley schools. He enlisted in the US Army serving in the Korean War. He was a wonderful father who took his kids hunting, fishing, to races, riding in dune buggies and motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking, play ing dominoes, family bbqs, watching sports and races. After retiring from Holly Sugar he traveled making many wonderful memories with his friends and family that we will all cherish. He is survived by his son, Weldon Sparks, Jr. (Sharon);daughter, Myrna Sparks Doshier (Ken);granddaughters, Alyson Coate (Jeff), Sydney Doshier, Tara Sparks and Tamara Carrillo (Luis); grandson, James Sparks;great-grandsons, Jack and Tommy, and siblings Johnnie Larson, Flor Martin, Linda Carson (Kip), Curtis Sparks; many nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at The Moose Lodge in Imperial. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.