John Santos, Sr., passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 93 in El Cajon with family members at his side. While the family was from Brawley, he was born to Julian Santos and Juana Mojica on September 28, 1926 as the family was traveling to central California to work in the fields. He is survived by: his son, Wenceslao Juan "John" Santos, Jr. (wife Olga) of Brawley; grandson Sergio Santos of Sterling Heights, MI; granddaughters Lorena Santos (daughter Isabela and son Caleb) of Brawley and Sylvia Santos (daughter Hope) of El Centro; son Daniel Santos (wife Beth Graham) of Salem, OR; sister Helen Trujillo (husband Ruben, deceased) of Gilroy; sister Dorothy Ballesteros (husband Ray) of Los Angeles; sister Lina Quintana (husband William) of Hesperia; brother Victor Santos (wife Refugia "Cuca") of Brawley; sister Rafaela Nunez (husband Jessie, deceased) of Brawley. He was proceeded in death by: his parents; sisters Paulina Santos (Brawley), Mary Diaz (husband David, deceased) of Brawley, and Amalia Ramirez (husband Jesus) of Los Angeles; brother John Santos (wife Priscilla) of Brawley; and Oscar Santos (wife Esperanza) of Brawley. He had countless beloved nieces, nephews, and relatives. He was married to Esther Pardo Santos (deceased, mother of John Jr. and Danny) but was divorced. Later, he had a decades long companionship with Imogene "Gene" Boone (deceased), and enjoyed the love and care of her children Karen (Vista) and Roger (Akron, OH), and their families in Vista, CA. As a young man, he quit school to work to help support the family. While recovering from an illness, he took advantage of a barber training program, returning to Brawley to work as a barber. Given his dislike of drugs, he became a law enforcement informant which led to a 33 year career as a City of Brawley police officer and Chief. It has been noted that he was the City's first Latino officer and Chief. After leaving the Police Department and retiring, he was elected to the Brawley City Council and served as Mayor. As part of his officer and leadership training, he was proud to obtain numerous certificates from law enforcement and educational institutions, and he always emphasized education to his children. He was most proud of his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, providing them lifelong love and care. Knowing the importance of youth activities, he coached the Brawley Little League Solons and Cardinals for 35 years, winning numerous League championships and All-Star games. He was known for his love of family and the Brawley community. There will be a Celebration of Life service to honor this commitment to family and community. The service will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Brawley Lions Memorial Center, 225 A Street. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to in memory of John Santos, Sr.; some suggestions include the Brawley Parks, Recreation & Community Services, Brawley Little League, or the Daniel P. Santos Law Scholarship at Willamette University. The family also wishes to express its gratitude for all of the kind and caring services of Blossom Valley Inn (Holtville), Imperial Heights (Brawley), Vista Village (Vista), and Avocado Post Acute (El Cajon).
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 1, 2019