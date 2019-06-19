

William David Acuna (Willie) of Calexico passed away on Monday, June 2019. Willie was born on April 18, 1965 in El Centro, CA. Willie attended schools in Calexico and was from the class of 1984. He played little league baseball and football in high school. Willie always liked to help the youth and coached little league baseball for a few year and also liked to fish. Willie worked for many years as forklift driver for produce companies. he lived in Chula Vista for many years until recently when he moved back to his home town of Calexico. He is survived by his parents William Acuna Sr. (Rosa) and Connie Valenzuela; sisters, Cynthia (Raul) Martinez, and Dora Acuna; brother, Manuel Acuna and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitations will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Following mass, burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary