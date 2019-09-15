|
Eugene was born on October 7, 1961 to Ramona and Chuck Bullock and attended local schools. Since he was a young boy, Eugene treated everything as an adventure riding motorcycles wherever he wanted as well as driving around in his brown "Baja Bug" on the backroads listening to his old rock n rolls super loud. Gene married Tracy Carter in 1981 and worked for various construction companies. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and made sure he watched them every Sunday proudly wearing his jersey. But his reason for living was his kids and grandkids who he adored ever so much. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Pereda Hope; his father, Chuck; stepfather, Ernie Hope and girlfriend Michelle Stills, in addition to other family members. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa and Samantha; son Billy (Amy), brother, Richard; his loving grandkids, Karina, Jasmine, Alex, Isaac, Ivan, Abel, Jaylynn and Alyssa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 9 a.m. at Hems Mortuary, with the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery and Celebration of Life thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Eugene's name to the Humane Society of Imperial County. From your kids /grandkids keep watching over us dad/grandpa and ride forever in heaven!
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019