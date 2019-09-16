Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BULLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM EUGENE BULLOCK


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM EUGENE BULLOCK Obituary

Eugene was born on October 7, 1961 to Ramona and Chuck Bullock and attended local schools. Since he was a young boy, Eugene treated everything as an adventure riding motorcycles wherever he wanted as well as driving around in his brown "Baja Bug" on the backroads listening to his old rock n rolls super loud. Gene married Tracy Carter in 1981 and worked for various construction companies. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and made sure he watched them every Sunday proudly wearing his jersey. But his reason for living was his kids and grandkids who he adored ever so much. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Pereda Hope; his father, Chuck; stepfather, Ernie Hope and girlfriend Michelle Stills, in addition to other family members. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa and Samantha; son Billy (Amy), brother, Richard; his loving grandkids, Karina, Jasmine, Alex, Isaac, Ivan, Abel, Jaylynn and Alyssa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 9 a.m. at Hems Mortuary, with the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery and Celebration of Life thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Eugene's name to the Humane Society of Imperial County. From your kids /grandkids keep watching over us dad/grandpa and ride forever in heaven!
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now