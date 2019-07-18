|
Larry Turner, 84, of Seeley passed away on July 9, 2019. Larry was greatly loved, admired and respected by family, friends, and his past employees and customers of the company he founded, A&S Services in El Centro, CA. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Larrys memory will be cherished each passing day until we meet again. He was preceded in death by his sister, Earlene Farmer and brother, Robert Turner. Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Opal Turner; children, Susan Turner-Patterson, Larry Turner Jr. and Patricia Turner; sister, Betty Lachcik; grandchildren, Cassandra Timmerman and Jessica Patterson; great-grandchildren Angel and Alexa. Private Services will be held on August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cheval Farms in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 18, 2019