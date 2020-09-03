1/
WILLIAM "BILL" ROUGHTON
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Roughton, 61, of Brawley passed away on August 21, 2020. The keystone of his character was bringing joy to others by meticulously maintaining ones landscape, preparing lavish meals and everything in between. Bill is survived by his mother, Delores Roughton; daughters, Jessica Roughton and Heather Samuels (John); sister, Diana Steward (Paul); brothers, John Roughton and Richard Roughton (Sharon); 9 grandchildren, 1 niece and 5 nephews. No services will be held with respect to Bills wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved