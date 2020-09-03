Bill Roughton, 61, of Brawley passed away on August 21, 2020. The keystone of his character was bringing joy to others by meticulously maintaining ones landscape, preparing lavish meals and everything in between. Bill is survived by his mother, Delores Roughton; daughters, Jessica Roughton and Heather Samuels (John); sister, Diana Steward (Paul); brothers, John Roughton and Richard Roughton (Sharon); 9 grandchildren, 1 niece and 5 nephews. No services will be held with respect to Bills wishes.



