William T. Gallegos, 40, of Brawley passed away on Thursay, February 7, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1968 in Brawley. William is survived by his mother, Gracie Gallegos; father, Bill Gallegos; daughter, Selina Gallegos; son, Enrique Gallegos; grandson, Fidel Martinez IV; brothers, Mark Gallegos and Soy Michael Gallegos; sister, Marie Gallegos; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2019