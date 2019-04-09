Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GALLEGOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM T. "BILLY" GALLEGOS Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM T. "BILLY" GALLEGOS Jr. Obituary
William T. Gallegos, 40, of Brawley passed away on Thursay, February 7, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1968 in Brawley. William is survived by his mother, Gracie Gallegos; father, Bill Gallegos; daughter, Selina Gallegos; son, Enrique Gallegos; grandson, Fidel Martinez IV; brothers, Mark Gallegos and Soy Michael Gallegos; sister, Marie Gallegos; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now