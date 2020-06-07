William Fortune,85, of Brawley passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1935 in Jerusalem Township North Carolina and later married Hugrstine Bell Fortune on August 14, 1997 in Yuma, AZ. William is survived by his wife, Hugrstine Fortune; children, Marjorie Cattouse of Greensboro, NC, Celes Walker of Brawley, Victoria Butler of Fairfield, CA, Delorise Masters of Fayetteville, NC, Teresa Fortune of Brawley, Mary Bell of Brawley, Candace Fortune of Carmichael, CA, Christie Mowery of Brawley, Nashalla Bell of Brawley, Nichelle Mosely of Charlotte, NC, Fred Butler of Temecula, CA, William V. Fortune Jr. of Brawley and Adrian Fortune of Beach Park, IL; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends and acquaintances. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 8 to 10:30am. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Pastor Mario Yancy.



