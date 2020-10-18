

William Fortune Jr., 58, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from Lung failure in San Diego. William is survived by his mother, Hugrstine Foster; wife, Annazette Wright Fortune; children, Benjamin, Cozette, William III and Tahjah Fortune. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Officiated by Pastor Mario Yancy. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 11:30 a.m.



