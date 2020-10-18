1/1
WILLIAM V. FORTUNE Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Fortune Jr., 58, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from Lung failure in San Diego. William is survived by his mother, Hugrstine Foster; wife, Annazette Wright Fortune; children, Benjamin, Cozette, William III and Tahjah Fortune. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Officiated by Pastor Mario Yancy. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 11:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Service
10:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Burial
11:30 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Daddy I Love You very much
You are the Best Father a child could ask for. You broke my ❤ when you lefy me
Jaleia Wilkeria
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved