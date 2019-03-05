William Wayne Collins Jr., 81, of Brawley passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Wayne as known to most, was born on November 25, 1937 in Pauls Valley, OK and was raised in Holtville, CA. In high school he met his sweetheart Tonia (Batson) Collins, joined the National Guard in 1955, he played sports and graduated in 1957. His senior year he was voted sexiest legs, and made sure people knew this. He married the love of his life in 1958 and together they raised three beautiful children. He worked for several different fertilizer companies in his 40 years of employment and was respected by everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr., Willie Collins and sister, Frances May Maring. He is survived by wife, Tonia Collins; sisters, Betty Hardnt and Barbara McGuffie; children, Betsy and Mike Stanley, Carrie Collins Grundman, William Wayne Collins III; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary