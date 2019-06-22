|
|
Willie Mae Nelson, 91, of Holtville, CA passed away at home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Willie was born on August 31, 1928 in Muldrow, Oklahoma. She married Floyd Nelson, Jr. on May 15, 1947 in Yuma, AZ. Willie was a wife and mother who farmed with her husband Floyd and raised 5 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Nelson, Jr. in 2008; grandson, Jason Nelson in 2010 and son Harvey Nelson in 2011. She is survived by her son Harry and daughter-in-law, Sylvia; grandson, John; grandson, Harry Nelson Jr. and wife Ginger Nelson; great-grandchildren, David, Bayleigh and Cyleigh Nelson; grandson, Jim Nelson and wife Araceli Nelson; great-granddaughter, Taylor Nelson; son, Floyd Nelson III; daughter, Karen Nelson and son, Kenny Nelson, all residing in Imperial County. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8 a.m. with Brent Simms officiating at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. The family suggests memorials go to and Imperial Valley Museum.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from June 22 to June 23, 2019