WYNSEL HARRIET MONSON


1925 - 2020
WYNSEL HARRIET MONSON Obituary
Wynsel Monson, 94, of El Centro passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1925 in Hope, North Dakota and later married Bert Aaron Monson in 1941 in Crookston, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Aaron Monson. Wynsel is survived by her son, Aaron Monson of El Centro; daughter, Beth Nasset of Grand Forks ND; son, Reed Monson of San Marcos CA; granddaughters, Jamie Kuster of MN and Stacey Kuster; grandsons, Bjorn Monson of France and Axel Monson of France and granddaughter, Taylor (Sam) Castro, San Diego CA. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical-Lutheran Church, 768 W. Holt Ave. El Centro, CA. The family suggests memorials to: Grace Evangelical-Lutheran Church
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 21, 2020
