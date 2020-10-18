1/1
YVONNE LEE EYER
1932 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne Lee Eyer, 88, October 12, 2020 in San Diego. Yvonne was born March 28, 1932 in Sharon, Kansas. She married John Paul Eyer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro on May 15, 1948. John and Yvonne had 12 children spanning 28 years and they were their source of pride and joy. As a devout Catholic, she was a very active parishioner at St. Mary's, Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Lakeside), and St. Kieran's (El Cajon). In 1968 Yvonne was recognized in Imperial Valley by receiving the "Mother of the Year" award. Yvonne inspired their children to value their faith by attending mass and reciting the Rosary daily. John and Yvonne were married for 70 wonderful years, which exemplified their dedication to God and each other. Yvonne is survived by her sister, Janice Boutte and her brother, Ronald Whelan; children, Michael, Larry (Cherie), Karen Chipp (Steve), Linda Benson (Bob), Greg (Faith), Cathleen Laff (Ron), Timothy (Melissa), Brenda VandenBerg (Steve), Matthew (Tracy), Patrick (Shanin), Ann Marie Oliveira; 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul; her son, John Patrick; her parents, Josephine and Harry Whelan; her sister, Shirley Duff. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Vincent De Paul Villages 3350 E. St., San Diego, CA 92102 Attn: Father Joe Carroll.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 16, 2020
This is a sad time for all of you but just remember all the good times you had together. May He keep you all in His hands and her at His home. I always remember the Whelan family as our Mothers were best friends
Betty Binggeli , [Mary and Fritz daughter]
Friend
October 16, 2020
She was an amazing woman. I used to go to her house regularly for 4-H and hang out with her daughters. She always had a kind word to say.
Cynthia Przytula
Friend
October 16, 2020
My memories of Aunt Yvonne are all so great and Loving. I remember Saturday taco nights. Going to San Diego State for college and living by myself, I remember those Saturday taco nights were lifesavers. it was so much fun to get together with the family and enjoy each other's company. Great Memories. Aunt Yvonne Tacos were the best ever.
Jim Eyer
Family
October 15, 2020
Aunt Yvonne was an amazing lady who I admired a whole lot. Her faith and her commitment to her family were an inspiration to me. When I was 7 years old we were at a carnival at St. Mary’s where there was this food booth. I looked at the menu and asked what a tostado was. She said “You’ve never had a tostado?!” She bought me one and I’ve been hooked ever since! I love you Aunt Yvonne! God Bless and Rest In Peace!
Ron Whelan Jr
Family
October 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Mrs. Eyer when I attended grade school at OLPH. She was a kind, sweet and soft spoken lady who helped a lot with hot lunch day and other activities. May she RIP ❤
Ann Thogmartin Claret
Acquaintance
