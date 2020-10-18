

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne Lee Eyer, 88, October 12, 2020 in San Diego. Yvonne was born March 28, 1932 in Sharon, Kansas. She married John Paul Eyer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro on May 15, 1948. John and Yvonne had 12 children spanning 28 years and they were their source of pride and joy. As a devout Catholic, she was a very active parishioner at St. Mary's, Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Lakeside), and St. Kieran's (El Cajon). In 1968 Yvonne was recognized in Imperial Valley by receiving the "Mother of the Year" award. Yvonne inspired their children to value their faith by attending mass and reciting the Rosary daily. John and Yvonne were married for 70 wonderful years, which exemplified their dedication to God and each other. Yvonne is survived by her sister, Janice Boutte and her brother, Ronald Whelan; children, Michael, Larry (Cherie), Karen Chipp (Steve), Linda Benson (Bob), Greg (Faith), Cathleen Laff (Ron), Timothy (Melissa), Brenda VandenBerg (Steve), Matthew (Tracy), Patrick (Shanin), Ann Marie Oliveira; 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul; her son, John Patrick; her parents, Josephine and Harry Whelan; her sister, Shirley Duff. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Vincent De Paul Villages 3350 E. St., San Diego, CA 92102 Attn: Father Joe Carroll.



