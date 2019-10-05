|
|
Zacarias Nieves, 76, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1942 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Zacarias is survived by his wife, Bertha Nieves; sons, Manuel Nieves, Carlos Nieves and Roberto Nieves; grandchildren, Nathan Nieves, Christian Nieves, Yadira Nieves, Katie Nieves, Bobby Nieves and Cido Nieves Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Brawley Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church 555 N. Palm Ave. Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019