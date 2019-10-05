Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Brawley Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church
555 N. Palm Ave.
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
More Obituaries for ZACARIAS NIEVES
1942 - 2019
ZACARIAS NIEVES Obituary
Zacarias Nieves, 76, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1942 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Zacarias is survived by his wife, Bertha Nieves; sons, Manuel Nieves, Carlos Nieves and Roberto Nieves and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Brawley Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church 555 N. Palm Ave. Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 5, 2019
