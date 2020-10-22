

Zachary Zac Matthew Marrs, 25, of Imperial, CA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA at Desert Regional Medical Center. Zac was born in La Jolla, CA on February 13, 1995, to Matt and Lori Marrs. He grew up in Imperial, CA attending Ben Hulse and Frank Wright Jr. High and graduated from Imperial High School in 2013. Zac was working for Highline Hay and Tillage as an apprentice. Zac also worked as a Golf Pro at Del Rio Country Club for several years and as a bartender for Humble Farmer Brewing Company in Imperial, CA. Zac enjoyed playing golf anytime and anywhere with his grandpa, his cousins or his golf buddies. He loved going on hikes and to the river with his friends. He liked to go out with friends to eat for Taco Tuesday or BBQ Thursday, but he was also following his dads footsteps and learning how to grill his own meat. He loved watching his favorite sports teams play; he was a true Raiders fan and Padres fan. He also looked forward to the familys annual trip to watch the Monster Supercross in San Diego or just grilling and watching Supercross on the weekends with family and friends. Zac also enjoyed playing online games with a group of friends including his brother; they lived as far away as Pennsylvania and Colorado. They all became good friends and cared about each other, they were planning a trip to meet each other this year. Zac also enjoyed spending time with his friends either watching or helping with the pit crew on race weekends in the desert with the McCallum family. Zac has coached football for many years with his father and his brother at Calexico, Central and Southwest high schools. In 2017, he served as a freshman football coach at Southwest High School and was the varsity coaching staff eye in the sky on Friday nights with Ricky Diaz. Zac loved coaching the players and being just one of them on the field. Growing up Zac played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball; and Pop Warner football. He attended Imperial High School where he played football and was active in Future Farmers of America where he attended several memorable FFA Conferences. He was an active member of his local 4-H club; where he served as president of the Southwest Valley 4-H his senior year. He was a fun loving guy who loved giving big hugs and loved to tease his closest friends especially his sister, Jayden! He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Rick Rowe. Zac is survived by his parents, Matt and Lori Marrs; brother, Eric and Casey Marrs; sister, Jayden Marrs and Cole Mamer; niece, Katelyn and nephew, Ashton Marrs all of Imperial, CA.; paternal grandparents, Fred and Laurie Marrs of Terra Bella CA.; Melvin and Helen Rader of Imperial CA; his maternal grandmother, Beverly Chaney of Phoenix, AZ; Zac is also survived by his many friends. As well as Zacs beloved Shilah, who we promise to love, chase and bribe with treats when she decides to make a run for it just the same as you would, also survives him. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Mincher of First Southern Baptist Church. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store